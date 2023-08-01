~Baseball~



~Baseball Game~



Woke up to lots of hugs and kisses from Matthew and Stella. What a great way to start the day.

Had lunch with Carolyn

Quick 3 games of pickle ball.

Mike and I took Michelle and the kids to the Bellingham Bells game. Probably not a good idea. Matthew got his head stuck in the rails and started crying while Stella was screaming. We had to leave the bleachers so we wouldn’t bother everyone.

Sat on the grass which was fun for the kids but not good to see the game. We left early. Lesson learned to wait a few more years before we try that again. The kids really were good just being 1 and 2 1/2 year olds.