~Smells like Heaven~

Every time I step out I smell Lillies. There are probably 20 of them so the wind gently blows the smell my way.

Spent the first part of the day with Lexi. Layla and Nyah got up early and left.

In the afternoon Layla came over and I painted a really nice bistro set I bought at a consignment store.

Layla is spending the night again. Love it when the kids stay over.