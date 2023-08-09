Previous
~Old Telephone Booth~ by crowfan
Photo 3049

~Old Telephone Booth~

Today Mike, Cathie,Rick, Sheila, DJ, Kent, Ken and I all met at volli for some Pickleball.
After we went to Skylarks for dinner. Outside the restaurant stands this very old telephone booth.
As you can see I was desperate for a picture for today.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise