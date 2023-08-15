Previous
~Tulip~ by crowfan
~Tulip~

Can't remember the name of this plant but is thriving on the arbor.
Today was another 2 sessions of Pickleball.
Finished out mixed singles tournament and will be starting a nw one next Tuesday.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
