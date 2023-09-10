Previous
~Yard Work Day~ by crowfan
~Yard Work Day~

Spent the entire day and early evening working in the yard. I moved, cut back all my ferns and plants and did the final weeding of all gardens so they are ready for winter.
10th September 2023

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
