Previous
~Lake Padden~ by crowfan
Photo 3084

~Lake Padden~

Today Vicki and I walked around Lake Padden plus a extra 1.4 miles added to that so close to 4 miles.
This afternoon a few hours of pickleball.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise