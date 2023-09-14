Sign up
~Auri~
Pickleball in am.
Cleaned the garage and then Auri came over and helped me get a load to donate.
After dropping everything off we went and bought a bunch of beads, came home and she made bracelets.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
3085
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
