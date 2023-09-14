Previous
~Auri~ by crowfan
~Auri~

Pickleball in am.
Cleaned the garage and then Auri came over and helped me get a load to donate.
After dropping everything off we went and bought a bunch of beads, came home and she made bracelets.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
