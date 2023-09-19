Previous
~From Auri~ by crowfan
~From Auri~

Morning drill with Ann and then 9 holes of black light golf.
Afternoon girls came to visit and Auri had a gift for me. Warms my heart.
Evening Picklball league.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
