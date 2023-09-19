Sign up
Previous
Photo 3090
~From Auri~
Morning drill with Ann and then 9 holes of black light golf.
Afternoon girls came to visit and Auri had a gift for me. Warms my heart.
Evening Picklball league.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
3090
photos
10
followers
9
following
846% complete
Taken
20th September 2023 11:35am
