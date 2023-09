~Pizza Time~

Michelle came to town with the kids to get ready for an event that was being held for best of Skagit county. Once her hair, makeup and getting dressed was done she met up with Jason and we watched Matthew. Emilie cooked him pizza and I went to play in my league. I got home at 10 pm and he was still going 100 MPH.

Big news is Michelle’s husband won best computer services. So proud of him.