~Claddagh Ring~

The three elements of the Claddagh ring symbolize different things. The meaning of the hand is linked to friendship, the crown depicts loyalty, and the heart is a symbol of love.

When wearing a Claddagh wedding ring, you should wear it on the left ring finger. The point (bottom) of the heart should face the hand while the crown should stretch towards the fingertip. This is to symbolize that your heart is taken while the choice of the ring finger is to show that you are married and that this is your wedding ring.

When you wear a Claddagh engagement ring, you should wear it on the same finger like a wedding ring. The Irish Claddagh ring remains on the left ring finger, it should be turned upside down. So, the point of the heart should face the fingertips to show that you are still unmarried. But the choice of finger shows upcoming marriage.



When you wear the Claddagh jewelry as a show of loyalty to your partner, you should wear it on the right hand. The point of the heart should face the hand to symbolize that your heart is taken. However, the fact you are wearing it on your right hand confirms that you are neither married or engaged.

