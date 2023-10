~Beer Pairing~

Spent approx. 4 hours playing Pickleball, and ping pong at Volli. Quick salad at Olive garden after.

In the evening we met up with Dan and Kathy and went to a Beer and food pairing at Lombardi's. It was fun learning about the brews and having the chef come out and explain each dish that he made. It was a lot of fun and met some really nice people.

After the 4 of us stopped by Hotel Leo for a drink then home.