~Apple Picking~

Mike left for a fishing trip for 3 days.

I decided to do some deep cleaning under the bed and emptying our drawers, rewashing towels and sheets and reorganizing where they are stored.

Andrei called me and asked me to help him pick apples at someones house. We picked 7 of those buckets.

Andrei came over and I taught him how to make applesauce.

In the evening Emilie and I watched the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 3 episode trial.