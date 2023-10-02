Previous
~Oh Oh Spaghetti O's~ by crowfan
Photo 3103

~Oh Oh Spaghetti O's~

Michelle and the kids came today and stayed until 8:30 pm.
The kids were so much fun today. I just love them so much.
Stella especially loved her spaghetti o's.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
