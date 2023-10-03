Previous
~Cooking Class~ by crowfan
Photo 3104

~Cooking Class~

Today Auri took a cooking class on zoom and she with the help of Emilie made me lasagna soup.
I played Pickleball this afternoon and came back home to her finished recipe. It was very good.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise