Photo 3104
~Cooking Class~
Today Auri took a cooking class on zoom and she with the help of Emilie made me lasagna soup.
I played Pickleball this afternoon and came back home to her finished recipe. It was very good.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
