~Fortune ~

Today Dan/Kathy Mike and I took the trans ams out for a drive.

We stopped at Longhorn for lunch and then we went to LaConnor. We walk around town. ( Quaint little town full of artists)

Stopped by Bellwether once back to town and to finish the day we ordered pizza and had it delivered here.

Busy and fun day.

Pictures is the old women, you sit next to her and reach into her purse and pull out your fortune.