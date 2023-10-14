Previous
~Raising the Deck~ by crowfan
~Raising the Deck~

Mike and his brother Dave spent the day lifting up deck and replacing part of the rail.
Michelle, Vicki and I had a scary movie night. snacks and drinks.
14th October 2023

Mary Jo Gran

