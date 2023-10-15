Previous
~Choo Choo~ by crowfan
~Choo Choo~

Vicki and I went to Mount Vernon and just poked around. On the way home we were stopped by the train just before we entered Cove Rd.
This evening Mike and I took out Emilie and her boyfriend for dinner.
