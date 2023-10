~Solar~

They guys were here bright and early working on our solar panels. They said the who process should take 4 days so hopefully tomorrow they will be done.

Met up with Carolyn for coffee, then went and got my hair done. Auri and Lexi were here when I got home and now Lexi is spending the night with Emilie here.

This evening I filled in for a player at Voli. A really fun group of people.