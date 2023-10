~17 years~

Today marks 17 years since my sisters accident and death.

She funny and fun to be with. We all miss her but know she is having a new wonderful experience in heaven with the rest of our family.

Today I went for my health screening to become a hospice volunteer.

Had to get a few vaccinations and a tetanus shot. They also fit me for a N95 mask in case it is ever needed.

Layla came over and she and I went shopping for beads/ She also is spending the night.