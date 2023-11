~Trick or Treat~

Spent the day with Matthew and Stella and Michelle. We went to Fairhaven and the kids did some trick or treating at the local stores.

It was so fun seeing everyone dressed ups.

This evening we went to Dan and Kathy's new house. This will be their 1st night staying there and they wanted us to come for pizza and twitch scary movies (Kathy and I) and Dan and Mike sat in his new bar and drank.