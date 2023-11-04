Previous
~Auri~ by crowfan
~Auri~

Today Barb and I went and watched Auri perform her cheer performance. Many different schools also participated.
Of course to us Auri’s was the best. ;-)
4th November 2023

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
858% complete

