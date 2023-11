~Another One~

Not much to photograph.... nPlayed Pickleball for a few hours today. A group of us went out to lunch after.

Came home and worked some more downstairs. My storage area will be empty if I keep this up.

I have realized from listening to my Granddaughters and my son that no one will want all the things I have been saving. So off it goes. It's a hard thing to do but I would rather give it to a good cause rather than my family be overwhelmed with to many things they don't want.