~Happy Birthday Dad~ by crowfan
Photo 3141

~Happy Birthday Dad~

Today my Dad would be 103 years old. I always believed he could live to 100 because of genetics but Pancreatic Cancer got him at the age of 86.
This is a picture of the tree that is at our families site looking up.
12th November 2023

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
