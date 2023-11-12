Sign up
Previous
Photo 3141
~Happy Birthday Dad~
Today my Dad would be 103 years old. I always believed he could live to 100 because of genetics but Pancreatic Cancer got him at the age of 86.
This is a picture of the tree that is at our families site looking up.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
0
0
