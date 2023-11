~Great Grandma Paint~

During the day I went through some very old family albums.

When I saw my Great Grandma Paint I think my mouth cramped from all the smiling.

I loved her soooo much. I visited her every single day for years. I always rode my bike to her place until I turned 16 and then I drove. I used to put pin curls in her hair using dipping do.

She died in the 1970's at the age of 99 years old.