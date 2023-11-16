~Glacier Township Cemetery~

After league today Mike, his Mom and her brother Roy and I drove up to Glacier cemetery to find a spot for Barb's Dad's headstone. He died back in 1985 and was estranged from all family for many many years.

Barb decided that she would order him a headstone and have it placed up there where he use to hang out and live.

The cemetery has 18 people buried there. They say it's no longer in operation and told Brb to just go up there and place it and that would be fine.

It's a trail off Mount baker Hwy. Which mot people don't know where it is.

I think they are going to place the stone tomorrow and I can't be apart of it because that is my last day of trying to be a Hospice Volunteer. That is very important to me.