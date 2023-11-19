Previous
~RIP Fionia~ by crowfan
Photo 3150

~RIP Fionia~

Emilie's beta fish died after a nice 2 year life.
This morning we went out and had a small funeral and placing her in the streaming creek.
Mary Jo Gran

Krista Mae ace
I'm so sorry to hear about Emile's beta fish! I remember when my nephew's died. Even the smallest creature, is precious. Sending hugs!
November 20th, 2023  
