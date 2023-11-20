Sign up
Previous
Photo 3151
~Peeking~
These two little ones do the cutest things. They aren’t allowed to eat in the living room so they slowly scooted on the floor to peek at the tv screen without actually going in the room.
Had a very busy and fun day with them.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
