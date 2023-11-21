~Wind Phone~

Today was my last appointment with Hospice. I had to sign a pile of agreements and get my photo taken for my badge. My first day will be at Hospice house Dec 7th.In their garden you will find a phone on a tree. It is called a Wind PhoneGrievers can "call" their loved ones in spirit, to say the things they didn't get a chance to say while the person was living. It is a place that offers the peace and solitude grievers need to work through their pain.