Previous
~Wind Phone~ by crowfan
Photo 3152

~Wind Phone~

Today was my last appointment with Hospice. I had to sign a pile of agreements and get my photo taken for my badge. My first day will be at Hospice house Dec 7th.
In their garden you will find a phone on a tree. It is called a Wind Phone
https://www.mywindphone.com/the-original-phone-of-the-wind-1-1
Grievers can "call" their loved ones in spirit, to say the things they didn't get a chance to say while the person was living. It is a place that offers the peace and solitude grievers need to work through their pain.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise