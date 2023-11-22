Previous
~From My Couch~ by crowfan
Photo 3153

~From My Couch~

Spent 3 hours at Voli. We played 2 and then all had lunch.
This evening I set the table and did the prep work for tomorrow’s dinner.
This picture was all I could muster up from the couch while putting my feet up.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise