Photo 3154
~Happy Thanksgiving ~
Today went amazingly well. Here’s a group shot of the dinner guests. Hope everyone had a wonderful day as well.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
John Falconer
ace
Nice photograph of a very handsome happy bunch.
November 24th, 2023
