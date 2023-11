~Icy~

The organizer came today. I had won the live auction for her to work with me for 20 hours. We worked 8 hours today and she said because we can't fill al the time on my storage area she will help me organize a closest.

If you have ever thought of hiring one I 100% recommend it.

I am organized but honestly had way too many things from all the family members that have died and our storage was where everything went. It is liberating letting go.This photo is of our driveway...