~New Wall Hanging~ by crowfan
~New Wall Hanging~

I fell in love with this wall hanging so I drove to Bellevue to buy it the other day. I was lucky again and got to spend the evening with Auri. We did her nails. She did one hand and I did the other.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
866% complete

