~Happy Heavenly B-day Mom~

Today my mom would have been 100 years old . My Mom was 1 in a million. She died when she was 69 years old so it has been 31 years.

This morning I did morning league.

Came home and got ready for my first day at the Hospice House. Not sure how to describe it. I’m hoping that I made a difference for one particular patient as I sat and prayed with him during his last hours.

Finished the night by going to a Holiday party with Kathy.