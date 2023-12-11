Previous
~Christmas Lights~ by crowfan
Photo 3170

~Christmas Lights~

Today Michelle, Matthew and Stella came over. Vicki came over as well and we all hung out together.
After dark we went to James St Estates and drove through and looked at all the Christmas lights.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise