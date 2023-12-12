Sign up
Previous
Photo 3171
~Drops~
This morning got up and the sun was shining. I decided to go outside and do some work around the yard, bring in gazing balls etc. I snapped a few photos of the drops on the plants.
This afternoon I took Andrei and we ran some errands.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
1
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
3171
photos
10
followers
10
following
868% complete
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
Views
1
1
1
365
NIKON Z 9
12th December 2023 2:43pm
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful like diamonds
December 13th, 2023
