Photo 3172
Today I got my hair done then went to lunch with Angela.
This evening I went with Leigh and Layla to watch Layla's boyfriend Daniel wrestle. I think he pinned is opponent within the 1st 30 seconds.
Daniel is the one in black and red.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
