Today I got my hair done then went to lunch with Angela.
This evening I went with Leigh and Layla to watch Layla's boyfriend Daniel wrestle. I think he pinned is opponent within the 1st 30 seconds.
Daniel is the one in black and red.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
