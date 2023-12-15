Previous
~New Swag~ by crowfan
~New Swag~

After school Lexi gave me a beautiful swag that she made for me. I have it on the garage door right now and the one Layla made on the main door. I'll be switching them back and forth so both will have equal time on the main door.
15th December 2023

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
