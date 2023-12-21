Previous
~Waiting~ by crowfan
Photo 3180

~Waiting~

Picklball this morning , stopped by the store spotted this handsome fella and then 5 hours at Hospice house.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
