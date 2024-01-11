Previous
~My Hummer~ by crowfan
~My Hummer~

Got my heated feeder out for the hummingbirds...
Morning back to Picklball. A great day. won 7 out of 8 games.
The evening was spent at Hospice house. All rooms were full so lots to do and many people to talk with.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
