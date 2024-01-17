Previous
~Lexi Snow~ by crowfan
~Lexi Snow~

Snowed 6 inches overnight.
Lexi and her friend asked over here in the snow. I would of loved going out and sled with them but my cold isn't getting any better.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Mary Jo Gran

