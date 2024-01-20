~Spooky~

Today Mike and I went to Captain Jim's birthday party at the Longhorn with probably 40 people there.Jim turned 85 and had a great time.

After we went to Dan and Kathy's new house where we continued good visits and some more to drink.

hen we left Mike backed up a very long driveway and ended up in a 7 foot deep ditch.

I was able to climb out of the truck and up the ditch. Completely soaked by the way.

Dan got his truck and was able to pull Mikes truck out.

Needless to say we spent the night there after all of this.

Still to much snow and ice to be on the roads.