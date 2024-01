~Haircut~

The kids came over today and they were so full of fun and cuteness.

I took Matthew in for his haircut. He walks right in and stops to say Hi to everyone. He then sits down and try to start conversations with the other people sitting there.He never forgets to say please or thank you for anything. Everybody there raved about how polite and friendly he is. Also perfectly behaved. Michelle and Jason have done a perfect job raising their kids.