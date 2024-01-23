Previous
~Quiet Day~ by crowfan
~Quiet Day~

Had a quiet day today. I had a list of things to do and I just couldn't get motivated. Instead I did some reading.
Still trying to learn my camera...
Mike and I went out for a quick Mexican dinner.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
