~Gloomy or Good~

Some may see today as a gloomy day while others see it as a new beginning.

I worked at Hospice house for 4 1/2 hours. We had 3 die while I was there and 2 a few hours before I got there.

I was able to be a part of the "Leaving ceremony" for 2 of them. Hospice house honors and respect life and death. They provide a beautiful experience for the families as they say good bye. It was very sad but at the same time to me it was a new beginning as they are no longer suffering and now are at peace.

Actually the words are hard to describe what I experienced.

This evening I will play Picklball and reset.

