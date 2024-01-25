Previous
~Dentist~ by crowfan
Photo 3206

~Dentist~

Pickleball, Lunch with Charlotte, Took Matthew and Stella to the Dentist. They behaved so wonderfully. Charmed them all and both have great teeth and no Cavities.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
