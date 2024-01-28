Sign up
Photo 3208
~Special Spot~
I love it here under the willow tree listening to the creek and laying beneath the shade. It's so much nicer in the summer but the sounds are just as calm.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
