~Special Spot~ by crowfan
Photo 3208

~Special Spot~

I love it here under the willow tree listening to the creek and laying beneath the shade. It's so much nicer in the summer but the sounds are just as calm.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
Photo Details

