Peacock and I by croydongirl
Peacock and I

This beautiful peacock lights up at about 7 in the evening in my exotic garden catching my heart beat momentarily, making it go faster. I look forward to lighting of that blue glow inside of me soon..,soon...
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Dipika

@croydongirl
