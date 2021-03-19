Previous
What if... by croydongirl
4 / 365

What if...

This beautiful parrot lights up at dusk and glows when the sun rays fall on its pink heart.
What if People could see our hearts like the parrot beneath all the masks we wear?
What colour would my heart be when morning rays flicker on it?
Dipika

@croydongirl
