4 / 365
What if...
This beautiful parrot lights up at dusk and glows when the sun rays fall on its pink heart.
What if People could see our hearts like the parrot beneath all the masks we wear?
What colour would my heart be when morning rays flicker on it?
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Dipika
@croydongirl
1
2
3
4
