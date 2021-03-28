Previous
Dancing girl
Dancing girl

I appreciate the dancing girl in me that danced today on the holi day today.
I appreciate beautiful singing and feel connected to my higher self.
I appreciate the few good friends I have in my life.
28th March 2021

Dipika

@croydongirl
