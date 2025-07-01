Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Garlic Scapes
My hard-neck garlic is getting ready to bloom — creating these curly “scapes.” I’ll cut them off this morning to send more energy to the bulbs—and sauté them tonight in a stirfry. Yummy mild garlic flavor.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st July 2025 8:10am
Tags
garden
