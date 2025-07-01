Previous
Garlic Scapes by crpix
2 / 365

Garlic Scapes

My hard-neck garlic is getting ready to bloom — creating these curly “scapes.” I’ll cut them off this morning to send more energy to the bulbs—and sauté them tonight in a stirfry. Yummy mild garlic flavor.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact